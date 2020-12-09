Charlene Ann Walden

Feb. 1, 1939 - Dec. 2, 2020

CLINTON - Charlene Ann Walden, 81 of Clinton, IL passed away 4:29 AM December 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Dieterich, IL.

Services will be 11 AM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Nick Blacklidge officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Clinton Assembly of God Building Fund.

Charlene was born February 1, 1939 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Gerald and Vivienne (Dick) Vogel. She married Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Walden August 21, 1958 in Clinton, Il. He passed away October 16, 2020.

Survivors include her children: Tina Marie (Kevin) Poe, Dieterich, IL; Wendy Lea Walden, Clinton, IL; and Steve (Fawn) Walden, Oro Valley, AZ; six grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; and brother, Gerald D. "Dick" (Ruth Ann) Vogel, Clinton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Charlene retired from Wallace Press. She attended the Assembly of God Church in Clinton. Both Bernie and Charlene were pilots and enjoyed flying. Charlene had piloted airplanes before she had her driver's license. Charlene and Bernie were members of The National Railroad Camping Association and loved going to Florida through the winter where they enjoyed golfing. Charlene was always trying new recipes. She loved taking care of her family. Charlene's greatest priorities were God and family.

