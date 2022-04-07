Charlene E Wilkins

March 20, 1936 - April 5, 2022

SHIRLEY - Charlene E Wilkins, 86, of Shirley passed away Tuesday April 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 -12:00 p.m. Saturday April 9, 2022, at St. Mary Church in Downs. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth is handling arrangements.

Charlene was born March 20, 1936, in Loogootee, IL, to Clemons and Pearl Susie (Horath) Hawkey. She married Richard Wilkins Jr. April 12, 1954. He passed April 29, 1991.

Surviving are three sons Tim Wilkins, Shirley, IL, Herbert (Susan) Wilkins,Carlock, IL, and Keith (Marshy Lavergne) Wilkins, Orlando, FL; daughter, Sharlet Wilkins, Normal, IL; grandchildren: Lorna Bumpous, Shannon (Rachel) Glynn, Emily (Brandon) Bracco, Sarah Wilkins, and Sara Weger; eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; brothers: Russell Hawkey, Bloomington and Robert (Shirley) Hawkey, Heyworth, IL; sisters: Shirley Ann Funk, Heyworth, Beverly Sellberg, Bloomington, Patricia (Duane) Buck, Lawrence, KS, Brenda (Perry John) Hardin, Downs.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Linda Roland and Marjorie Watkins; one brother, Alfred Hawkey.

Charlene was a 26-year retired employee of Eureka-Williams and member of Machinist Union 1000, Bloomington.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.