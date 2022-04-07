Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlene E. Wilkins
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
204 E Cole St
Heyworth, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary Church in Downs
Send Flowers

Charlene E Wilkins

March 20, 1936 - April 5, 2022

SHIRLEY - Charlene E Wilkins, 86, of Shirley passed away Tuesday April 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 -12:00 p.m. Saturday April 9, 2022, at St. Mary Church in Downs. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth is handling arrangements.

Charlene was born March 20, 1936, in Loogootee, IL, to Clemons and Pearl Susie (Horath) Hawkey. She married Richard Wilkins Jr. April 12, 1954. He passed April 29, 1991.

Surviving are three sons Tim Wilkins, Shirley, IL, Herbert (Susan) Wilkins,Carlock, IL, and Keith (Marshy Lavergne) Wilkins, Orlando, FL; daughter, Sharlet Wilkins, Normal, IL; grandchildren: Lorna Bumpous, Shannon (Rachel) Glynn, Emily (Brandon) Bracco, Sarah Wilkins, and Sara Weger; eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; brothers: Russell Hawkey, Bloomington and Robert (Shirley) Hawkey, Heyworth, IL; sisters: Shirley Ann Funk, Heyworth, Beverly Sellberg, Bloomington, Patricia (Duane) Buck, Lawrence, KS, Brenda (Perry John) Hardin, Downs.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Linda Roland and Marjorie Watkins; one brother, Alfred Hawkey.

Charlene was a 26-year retired employee of Eureka-Williams and member of Machinist Union 1000, Bloomington.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Mary Church in Downs
108 East Washington Street, Downs, IL
Apr
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Mary Church in Downs
108 East Washington Street, Downs, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.