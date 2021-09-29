Charles Rennie "Chuck" Hicklin

May 23, 1925 - Aug. 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Charles Rennie "Chuck" Hicklin, age 96, passed away on August 12, 2021 at Heritage Health in Bloomington, IL. A private family burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ACLU of Illinois. He was born May 23, 1925 on his grandfather's farm near Marionville, MO to Charles "Charlie" I. and Jewel (Williams) Hicklin.

He married Betty Lou Henss in 1947, with whom he had five children. He married Mary Lou Walker in 1972. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Chuck (Laura) Hicklin; daughters: Claudia (Gary) Kaufman, Celia (Anthony Combs), Claire (late Greg Jarczynski) Fox; son-in-law Harry (Karen) Wolin; sister, Betty Jean (Rick) Cross; stepsons: Mark (Lisa) Walker, Matt (Sherry) Walker, Monica (late Mike) Tait; he is also survived by six grandchildren: Sarah Mackey, Betsy Wolin, Dan Kaufman, Charles Hicklin, Calvin Hicklin, Cora Hicklin, Gregg Jarczynski; step-grandchildren: Valerie Puri, Alicia Tait, Jon Tait, Ben Walker; and four great-grandchildren: Samantha, Trey, Vinny and Mina. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cynthia Wolin.

Chuck grew up in southwest Missouri, moving often as his father worked as a restaurateur and part-time Southern Baptist minister. A story he often recounted was how, as a three-year-old, he rode his tiny tricycle around his small town, pulling a wagon to deliver pies his mother baked. While still in high school, he joined the Navy during World War II. Chuck served on submarines until the end of the war. He returned to Carthage, MO, where he finished high school then enrolled in Drury College where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1949. While in college, he joined the Naval Reserve and continued his summer service in submarines. Chuck was recalled in the Naval Reserve for the Korean War as an EM1 in 1950 and exited active duty in 1952 as a Lieutenant JG. Chuck retired in 1982 as a Lieutenant Commander having commanded Reserve units in Champaign and Decatur. After graduating from Drury, he taught English and History in Springfield, MO public schools and pursued graduate studies during the summers at University of Illinois. After returning from service, Chuck finished his Masters Degree in 1954 and his Doctorate of Education in 1960. After teaching at Eastern Illinois University for three years, Chuck and his family moved to Normal for him to assume a teaching position at Illinois State Normal University in 1960 where he became a tenured faculty member. At Illinois State University he received a grant to develop teaching materials for gifted students and established a gifted program. He served at ISNU and ISU under five university Presidents. He served as the last Chairman of the University Council before serving as the first Secretary of the new University Senate. He also served on a series of Master Plans for changing the purpose and name of ISNU in the mid-1960s. In 1966 he managed the state-wide campaign of Don Prince for the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction. In the 1970s, he served as Faculty Advisor to the State Board of Higher Education, representing public and private universities and later spent a sabbatical on the Board staff in 1980.

Chuck was very active with the Democratic Party in Bloomington-Normal, serving as Assistant County Chairman for several years under Chairman John Baldini and could often be found with other local Democrats at Lucca Grill. Chuck and Mary Lou retired to Eureka Springs, AR where Chuck was active playing golf, meeting with friends at the Elks Club and with alumni members of the USS Chivo. They enjoyed traveling during retirement, including trips to China, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Argentina, the Panama Canal, and several European countries. Chuck will be remembered for his keen mind, his limitless memory of long-ago details and his eagerness to share those details, his pride in having served in the Navy for twenty years, and his devotion to supporting liberal causes.