Charles Mortimer Lamlein
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Charles Mortimer Lamlein

Nov. 27, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2020

TAMPA, Florida - Charles Mortimer Lamlein, 91, of Tampa, formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away at 10:45 PM on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Discovery Village At Tampa Palms.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in Sedalia, MO.

Charles was born on November 27, 1929 in Barnet, Vermont to Carl and Maria Benton Lamlein. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Helen McFatrich of Sedalia, MO. Cherished father of daughter Lisa Lamlein Yaeger and her husband Daniel of Swampscott, MA, and son Mark Benton Lamlein and his wife Brenda of Tampa, FL. "Pops" leaves behind five adoring grandchildren, Kurt, Erich & Hannah Yaeger and Benton and Anna Lamlein. He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah and one sister, Ruth Lamlein of Bellows Falls, VT.

Charles graduated from Tufts University in Medford, MA in 1952. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington in 1996 after forty years in the insurance business.

Charles spent his retirement years traveling with Helen, visiting his children and grandchildren, hunting for antique scales, tending his garden, listening to opera and jazz in his favorite armchair and volunteering at the McLean County Museum of History and Kiwanis. His warm and gentle nature will be remembered by all who were fortunate to know him.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to the McLean County Museum of History at 200 N. Main St Bloomington, IL 61701.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have many fond memories of Chuck and Helen from their time in New Jersey. They were good friends and we are saddened by his passing. Our prayers are with the family.
Roger and Marlys Huss
December 26, 2020
Really enjoyed working with Chuck in the Underwriting Department at State Farm. He was a wonderful person. Our sympathy to Helen and family.
Larry and Doris Johnson
December 20, 2020
