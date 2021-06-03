Charles E. Murphy

Dec. 27, 1955 - June 1, 2021

WAPELLA - Charles E. Murphy, 65, of Wapella, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Clinton. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fred Hansen officiating.

Charles E. Murphy was born December 27, 1955, in Clinton, the son of Joseph Edward and Vivian E. (Mitchell) Murphy. He was united in marriage to Sara Thorp O'Brien on April 12, 2021. She survives.

Charles is also survived by his step-children: Laura (Matthew) Armstrong, Shawn (Emily) O'Brien, and Erin O'Brien; one step-granddaughter: Eleanor O'Brien; two sisters: Patricia Murphy and Mary (Dennis) Martin; four nieces: Jennifer (Tim) Herman, Stephanie (Andrew) Borne, Cynthia (Fred) Hansen, and Vanessa (William) Grose.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charles was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Wapella Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Clinton or Wounded Warrior Project.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.