Charles Thomas "Tom" Sauer

March 9, 1978 - June 21, 2021

SYCAMORE - Charles Thomas "Tom" Sauer, age 43, of Sycamore, passed away in the loving arms of his husband, KC, Monday, June 21, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of love and memories following a brief but fierce battle with cancer.

He was born March 9, 1978, in Urbana, IL, to Thomas and Connie (Swan) Sauer.

He is survived by his loving husband, KC Sauer and his parents, Thomas and Connie Sauer.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, especially his favorite maternal grandmother, Maxine Anderson.

In accordance with his wishes, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date, following cremation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Tom's name. Checks may be made to the "Charles Thomas Sauer Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.