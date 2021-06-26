Menu
Charles Thomas "Tom" Sauer
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL

Charles Thomas "Tom" Sauer

March 9, 1978 - June 21, 2021

SYCAMORE - Charles Thomas "Tom" Sauer, age 43, of Sycamore, passed away in the loving arms of his husband, KC, Monday, June 21, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of love and memories following a brief but fierce battle with cancer.

He was born March 9, 1978, in Urbana, IL, to Thomas and Connie (Swan) Sauer.

He is survived by his loving husband, KC Sauer and his parents, Thomas and Connie Sauer.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, especially his favorite maternal grandmother, Maxine Anderson.

In accordance with his wishes, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date, following cremation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Tom's name. Checks may be made to the "Charles Thomas Sauer Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
8 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We just heard about the passing. Our family remember charlie from school days. Jason told us today. May God be with you. So sorry.
JOHN & PHYLLIS COLWELL
Family
July 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to KC and family
Del Hurt
June 29, 2021
It was always a pleasure seeing Tom and KC´s smiling faces on the weekends. Such a lovely couple. My prayers go out to the family. Tom will be missed.
Brandee
Other
June 29, 2021
Rest in peace, such a kind heart and soul.
Robert Felix
Friend
June 29, 2021
I'm very sorry to see a young friend leave the friends circle tom will be missed
Shane
Friend
June 28, 2021
May the Love you shared with Tom Keep your Heart filled with nothing but happy memories..
Rick S. Gilliland
Other
June 28, 2021
My heart goes out to your husband and to all who were lucky enough to know you. Rest easy.
Teresa
Friend
June 28, 2021
You will be missed. May you RIP.
Ana
Friend
June 28, 2021
