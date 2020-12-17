Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles "Chuck" Smith
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Charles "Chuck" Smith

May 11, 1951 - Dec. 12, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Charles "Chuck" Smith, 69, of Bloomington passed away at his residence December 12, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born May 11, 1951 in Normal, to Charles W. and Norine (Bennett) Smith. He married Evelyn Kay Woodward, May 4, 2001 in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by his parents, Charles and Norine of Springfield; daughter, Staci (Doug) Shafer; son, Craig (Laura) Smith both of AZ; two sisters: Debbie (John) Voges of Goreville, IL, Kathy (Vic) Lanzotti of Springfield; nephew, Ben Lanzotti of TX; and his grandchildren: Kayla, Kamrin, and Colton Shafer, Wesley and Chase Smith.

Chuck was an avid classic car enthusiast. All of his life the water was his second home. He enjoyed going boating and fishing. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church, Bloomington from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral is for immediate family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's name to E-Free Church.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Bloomington, IL
Dec
19
Funeral service
Evangelical Free Church
Bloomington, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Chuck, Norine and family. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. My sympathies are with you all. While I did not know him, I know Chuck and Norine and love them both as a friend from West Side Christian Church in Springfield, IL. God be with you all.
Barbara Wheeler
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results