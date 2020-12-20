Menu
Charles "Roger" Thompson
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
102 East Dunbar Street
Mahomet, IL

Charles "Roger" Thompson

Dec. 25, 1948 - Dec. 14, 2020

CLINTON - Charles "Roger" Thompson, 71, of Clinton, formerly of West Frankfort, IL passed away on December 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

He was born on December 25, 1948 in West Frankfort, IL to Marvin and Hazel (Dean) Thompson. He married Judith Kegler on December 28, 1968 in Carpentersville, IL. Surviving are his wife, Judith; children: Teresa (Wally) Hooker of Carbondale, IL, Jennifer (David) Cisco of Speedway, IN, James (Charleah) Thompson of Clinton, IL; granddaughters: Joselyn Cisco and Anelise Thompson; brother, Gene (Carlena) Thompson of Anna, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Thompson.

He enjoyed cars, long rides looking for deer and most of all spending time with his granddaughters and grand dogs Pepper and Rodi.

He retired from Mitsubishi Motors in Normal, IL and was a member of the UAW and the UMWA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May memories of him be a blessing. May God also uplift and give you strength and peace during this most difficult time. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
A.L.
December 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17
D T
December 30, 2020
