Charles M. Weaver

March 4, 1926 - March 25, 2021

NORMAL – Charles M. Weaver, 95, of Normal, passed away at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Rev. Brian Peacher, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the memorial home. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois.

Charles was born on March 4, 1926, in Sledge, MS, a son to Edmond and Welsie (Martian) Weaver. He was born at home and was delivered by his maternal grandmother, Lizzie, who was a midwife. Charles was named after his grandfather. He was raised in a Christian home with his 14 siblings: Hattie Mae, Lizzie Mae, Lillie Mae, Ethel Lee, Necie, Christine, DC, Rosie Lee, Ideal, AW, Gerialdine, Bertha Lee, Harbert, Jr., Shirleynn.

In 1942, he married Mattye Mason. From this union they had three children: John Weaver of Country Club Hills, Marian Jones of Hazel Crest and Venus Commander of Chicago; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He later had his beloved daughter Cherlvise Lowe Johnson, who blessed him with another granddaughter. He later married Willie Jean Foster.

Charles lovingly raised his grandchildren, Willie Foster, Charles Foster, and Linda Moore. He worked for the Steel Mill in Chicago for many years.

He is survived by his children; step-children: Shelia Harris of Bloomington, Linda Foster of Bloomington, Yolanda Walker of Chicago, Eugene Foster, Jr. of Lassing, Jeanette Foster of Springfield, and Carlene Foster of Chicago; twenty-six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mattye Mason, and wife, Willie Jean Foster Weaver.

Charles will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at McLean County Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care.

