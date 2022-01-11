Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlotte A. Ijams
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Charlotte A. Ijams

Feb. 13, 1933 - Jan. 4, 2022

ATLANTA - Charlotte A. Ijams, 88, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Services for Charlotte will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow. Mr. Henry Johnson will officiate. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Private burial will be at a later time in the Atlanta Cemetery.

Charlotte Ann Mitchell was born February 13, 1933, in Atlanta, the daughter of Allen and Gertrude (Van Ness) Mitchell. She was united in marriage to Allyn S. Ijams on January 27, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1999.

Charlotte is survived by their children: Peggy (Jerry) Watkins and Kirk (Lisa) Ijams; son-in-law Robert (Jane) Widmer; grandchildren: Jody Watkins, Joni (Mark) Smith, Jeremy (Claire) Watkins, Greg (Jennifer) Widmer, Jeff (Amanda) Widmer, Brad (Jessy) Widmer, Brock (Hayley) Werner, Luke (Amanda) Ijams, and Jake (Claire) Ijams; 20 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Art (Doris) Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Becky Widmer, and three sisters.

Charlotte was a 1951 graduate of Atlanta High School. From 1953-1963 Charlotte and Allyn farmed in Easton, IL, on the Samuell family farm. From 1963-1971, they operated Ijams Sundries in Atlanta. She retired from State Farm after working as a Secretary for over 30 years. She attended the Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta. Her hobbies included gardening, canning tomato juice, making Christmas cookies and the best homemade caramels. She always had room at her table for family, friends, or strangers for home-cooked meals and cherished her family gatherings.

Arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street, Atlanta, IL
Jan
16
Memorial service
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street, Atlanta, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry to lose such a good friend!! We had many good, happy times together. She was always there for me. You will be missed, my friend.
Natalie M Manley
Work
January 13, 2022
Charlotte was a great lady. Always happy with a kind word for everyone. Prayers for your family.
Cathy Lannie
January 12, 2022
I worked with Charlotte for a few years at State Farm. She was helpful, encouraging, friendly, and I enjoyed knowing and working with her! My sympathies are with her friends and family! May her memories be a blessing to all. Kathie Bodmer
Kathie Bodmer
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Charlotte's passing. She was a friend of my mom's (Natalie Manley). I always thought she was the sweetest woman and anytime I saw her she made me feel so good, safe and warm. My thoughts are with her family.
Nancy Manley Johnson
Friend
January 12, 2022
Our prayers are with the family as you go through this difficult time. Your Mother was a dear friend, a jewel of a person and she will truelly be missed by all who knew her. Be Blessed always, Margaret Ann
Margaret Turner
January 12, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to Kirk and the rest the family.
Jerry Worden
January 11, 2022
I am so very sorry to see this and please know my sympathies and prayers are with Charlotte´s family. My father, Deneen Hobbs, was a pharmacist that worked at Alyn and Charlotte´s drugstore for several years in the late 60´s. I have such fond memories of riding to Atlanta from Danvers, with my dad and brother, Craig, and spending the day sometimes, with the Ijam´s kids and getting a Bismark donut and Vanilla coke! Charlotte was always so sweet and kind to us! I will be thinking of all of you!
Christie Hobbs Davis
Other
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Charlotte at State Farm many years ago and still remember her wonderful smile and generous spirit.
Cheryl Lewis
Work
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results