Charlotte Ann Poorman Miller

May 15, 1945 - Feb. 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Charlotte Ann Poorman Miller died Monday, February 22, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

She was born May 15, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, to Robert J. and Dorothy (Myers) Poorman.

Charlotte taught Creative and Critical Writing, Honors English, and Journalism at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, AR, where she was chairperson of the English Department for 31 years before retiring in 2010. She had a bachelor's degree in English and History from Arizona State University, a bachelor's degree in Theology from St. Gregory University in Shawnee, OK, and a master's degree in Technical and Expository Writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as well as 45 additional graduate hours from the University of California/Berkeley, the University of Central Arkansas, the University of Dayton (Ohio), Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, and Ouachita Baptist University. She received the City Education Trust (Stephens) Award in Little Rock for outstanding secondary teaching twice, one of only two teachers to be recognized more than once. She also received the award for outstanding secondary teaching from the National Catholic Education Association. She was a catechist for the Diocese of Little Rock as well as an instructor for the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

Her writing was published by Catholic News Service, the Christian Digest, the English Journal, Homiletic and Pastoral Review, the Liguorian, Liturgical Press, the Religious Sisters of Mercy, Segue (publication of the Arkansas Music Educators Association), Today's Catholic Teacher, and the Arkansas Catholic, newspaper of the Diocese of Little Rock, for which she wrote a regular column. She published numerous book reviews, edited several professional manuscripts, and received awards for original poetry.

She was preceded in death by her son Robert; her parents; her paternal and maternal grandparents; her nephew Stephen Penn; and her brother-in-law Charles Penn.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Penn; nieces: Kelly (Charles) Burns and Julie (Tim) Byrne; and daughter-in-law Melissa Miller.

She was a member of Epiphany Roman Catholic Church.

A private Mass of Christian Burial with her family will be celebrated at Epiphany Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Eric S. Powell as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge, 2125 Veterans Drive, Morton, IL 61550, where her nephew Stephen was formerly a resident. Blood donations to the American Red Cross are also suggested.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Hwan Jeong and the staff at Carle Cancer Institute for their care for Charlotte during her treatment for leukemia, as well as the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

