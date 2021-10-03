Menu
Charlotte L. Wardrip
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Charlotte L. Wardrip

Oct. 20, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Charlotte L. Wardrip, 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at her residence in Bloomington.

Charlotte was born on October 20, 1937 in Heyworth, IL, the daughter of Lyle and Virginia (Miller) Peasley. She married Bernie Wardrip on June 7, 2011 in Lincoln, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are three daughters: Brenda (Bill) Baker, Susan (Jr) Shickel and Heidi (Joe) Cinkovich; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; one brother Niles Peasley; five step-children: Danny (Jennifer) Wardrip, Jacqueline (James) Rapp, Jeffrey (Sharon) Wardrip, Gregory (Dixie) Wardrip and Kent Wardrip; 12 step-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and one grandson.

Charlotte loved music so much that she taught herself how to play the piano by ear. Charlotte loved the Lord and wanted everyone to be saved.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Covell Community Church, Covell, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00–Noon at the church. Pastor Chad Sparks will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Covell Community Church.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Covell Community Church
Covell, IL
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Covell Community Church
Covell, IL
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brenda and Suzie I am so sorry to hear about tour Mom Charlotte. I read she loved the Lord, may Gods´ peace be with you .
Lisa (Mize) Selsor
Family
October 4, 2021
Her mom was my great Aunt Virgie. I remember when I was about 12, we visited her dairy farm in Iowa and she played hymns on the piano - all by ear. She played chords because she couldn't read music. But boy, could she play! And she fried up our breakfast eggs in about 2" of bacon grease in a big old cast iron skillet. And they were SOOO good! I also remember riding in the back of her Chevy Impala with her driving. She may not have even been 5 feet tall so she looked between the steering wheel and dashboard. I was scared to death as she raced down those country gravel roads looking just above the dashboard to see the road. Those were the days! That was about 1965. Most of all, she loved the Lord. She carried on the legacy of our family who loved God with all their heart, mind and soul.
Debbie Gerzen Fala
Family
October 4, 2021
No one ever could play the piano like sweet Charlotte! I more than once told her I know our Lord will have her be playing continuously in Heaven at His feet glorifying Him! She has been a Blessing to thousands of people over the years ! I enjoy her CD so very much!
Karen Cole
Friend
October 4, 2021
