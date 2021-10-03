Charlotte L. Wardrip

Oct. 20, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Charlotte L. Wardrip, 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at her residence in Bloomington.

Charlotte was born on October 20, 1937 in Heyworth, IL, the daughter of Lyle and Virginia (Miller) Peasley. She married Bernie Wardrip on June 7, 2011 in Lincoln, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are three daughters: Brenda (Bill) Baker, Susan (Jr) Shickel and Heidi (Joe) Cinkovich; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; one brother Niles Peasley; five step-children: Danny (Jennifer) Wardrip, Jacqueline (James) Rapp, Jeffrey (Sharon) Wardrip, Gregory (Dixie) Wardrip and Kent Wardrip; 12 step-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and one grandson.

Charlotte loved music so much that she taught herself how to play the piano by ear. Charlotte loved the Lord and wanted everyone to be saved.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Covell Community Church, Covell, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00–Noon at the church. Pastor Chad Sparks will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Covell Community Church.

