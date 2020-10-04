MINIER - Charlotte Winkler Sutter, 79, of Minier, went to her heavenly home at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband and children. She was born March 28, 1941 in Spear, Illinois to Emerson and Elizabeth Winkler. She was married to John Sutter for 61 years and he survives.

Surviving are their two children, Leslie (Eric) Gale of Armington and Del (Marla) Sutter of Hopedale; 10 grandchildren Brandon Gale, Megan Hranka, Christian Sutter, John Emerson Sutter, Reagan Sutter, Moriah Sutter, Isaiah Sutter, James Sutter, Levi Sutter, SadieAnna Sutter and her six great-grandchildren Ty Gale, Kinsley Gale, Ella Gale, Charlotte Hranka, William Hranka and Jackson Hranka. Also surviving are two brothers, Stephen (Carol) Winkler of Paris, Thomas (Diane) Winkler of Bloomington; two sisters, Sharon (Lynn) Swartzendruber of Minier, Susan (Wes) Litwiller of Armington; loved like a sister, her cousin Sandy Bertleson of Alexis; one aunt, Opal Krechel of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlotte was raised on the family farm and her love for the Lord began at the Armington Christian Church. She married her husband and raised her two children. Charlotte and John enjoyed traveling, country and gospel music, trips to the family cabin, Sunday nights at the farm and attending grandchildren's activities.

She greatly loved all of her family. Some of her happiest days were being "Ammy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved to sing "You are my Sunshine" with her and their voices brought her great joy.

Charlotte was active in Saint John's Church and enjoyed being on the restoration committee, arranging the flowers and designing wreaths for the bazaar. She was artistic, creative, dearly loved her music and had abundant compassion for others.

She had great love for the Lord and a strong faith. She was passionate in her love of music and is singing and rejoicing in heaven. May our beloved Charlotte rest in the arms of God, loved and cherished, forever and always. She is truly home.

There will be a family service at 3:00 p.m., Saturday October 24, at the Saint Johns United Church of Christ in Minier. Pastor Robert Sherman will be officiating High Church. Final resting place will be Hieronymus Cemetery, Armington.

The family would like to thank her devoted brothers, sisters, in-laws and special caretakers for their love and support during her long illness.

Davis Oswald Funeral Home of Tremont will be handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to Saint John's Church of Christ.

