Cheryl Lynn Henry

July 13, 1952 - Nov. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Cheryl Lynn Henry, 68, of Bloomington, passed away 12:30 a.m. on November 9, 2020 at her home.

A public visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloom-ington. Due to COVID restrictions, a small private funeral service will be held for immediate family only. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Cheryl was born on July 13, 1952 in Birmingham, AL, a daughter to Percy and Addie Mae (Lewis) Brown-Johnson. She married Curtis Henry on April 11, 1974 in Bloomington, he survives. Also surviving are her children: Kiasha (Arthur) Henry and Latiya (Victor) Lee, both of Bloomington, Sherry White, Curtis (Mona) Henry Jr., Kevin Henry, and Tony (Beverly) Henry all of Louisiana. Her foster children: Terry Findley, Calvin Findley, and Diamond Ringo; siblings: Pearlene (John) Redd-Pitchford, Willie Brown, and Aaron (Scottie) Johnson; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is also survived by her sister-friend, Joyce Curry of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Zachary; brother, Percy and sister, Gloria Jean.

Cheryl worked for General Electric Co., retiring after seventeen years where she was a Union President. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bloomington. She and her husband enjoyed bowling, and was a member of the Twin City Bowling league for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Cheryl was known for speaking her mind and for her big loving heart. She will truly be missed. Online condolences and memories of Cheryl may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.