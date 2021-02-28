Cheryl Covey Ramsey

July 26, 1958 - Feb. 20, 2021

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina - Cheryl Covey Ramsey died on Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Asheville, NC, where she had been cared for in a nursing home for the last six years. She is survived by her daughter, Bridget, her husband, Mark, and her father, Harold Covey. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Phil and her mother, Margaret.

Cheryl was born on July 26, 1958, in Normal, Illinois. She received a B.A. in Piano Performance from Illinois Wesleyan University and an M.B.A from the University of Michigan.

Cheryl was afflicted with Huntington's Disease for twenty years and strove nonetheless to live a life of faith, gratitude, and compassion, even as the disease progressed.

Cheryl was an advocate for many caring and serving organizations in her life, including as President of the Habitat for Humanity chapter in East Lansing, Michigan and Chair of the Board of the New Genesis Homeless Shelter in Denver, Colorado. She was an ordained deacon in both the Okemos (Michigan) Presbyterian Church and Central Presbyterian Church in Denver. She was also proud to serve nine years on the Board of Trustees of Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

Plans for a service to remember Cheryl's life are pending. The family requests that memorials be given to either the Huntington's Disease Society of America (hdsa.org) or Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary (austinseminary.edu).

Morris Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.morrisfamilycare.com.