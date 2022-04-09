Cheryl Lynn Washburn

July 20, 1957 - April 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Cheryl Lynn Washburn, age 64, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:55 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Her graveside service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday April 12, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. The family will receive friends after the graveside service at the Knights of Columbus Hall 1706 RT Dunn Drive, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Cheryl was born July 20, 1957, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Orville and Virginia Estes Jones. She married Allen E. Washburn on August 15, 1987, in Bloomington, IL. He survives.

Also surviving one sister, Suzi Stephens, Bloomington, IL.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.

Cheryl was loved by many. She had taken care of many children and extended family members throughout her life. Her pets were like "her children." The family suggest memorials to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

