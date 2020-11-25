Christina Maria Morkin

July 26, 1966 - Nov. 19, 2020

LaGRANGE - Christina Maria Morkin, 54, passed away at her LaGrange home in the loving arms of her five adoring children and devoted husband on the early morning of November 19, 2020. Christina (Christy) was born on July 26, 1966 to her remarkable parents, Joseph and Nancy Haen in Manitowoc, WI.

In 1988, Christy graduated from Augustana College just a year behind her husband, Mike, with majors in both Sociology and Political Science. After undergrad, Christy continued her education at the University of Illinois to obtain her masters degree in Higher Education Administration in 1991. She went on to work at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy as a Development Officer, supporting programs with Maya Angelou, Edward Teller, James Lovell, and Rosa Parks.

Christy loved the simple miracles of life: fresh bedsheets, a burning hot cup of coffee, evening get-togethers on the porch with her friends, a tasteful black turtleneck, her morning newspaper, family dinners, a warm fireplace during the winter. In her 54 years, Christy loved more than most will love in twice as long.

She loved her parents, her parish community, her kids' friends and their families, the LaGrange area community and her amazing and supportive friends. Above all other admirations she had with the world, and she found so many, she treasured her family the most. She taught her five children the importance of community, service, and treating every person with respect, humanity, and, above all, kindness. She enlightened them never to count another person's blessings but always to be content with their own. She shared her strong faith with them in bedtime prayer, dinner conversation, and the fortitude of her continuous optimism in her belief and trust in the Catholic Church and God's plan. Christy was enthralled by her children's successes and smiled infinitely through every nerve-racking inning pitched, lengthy dance recital, drawn-out soccer tournament, unviewable cross-country race, and mis-sung songs at voice recitals. Before her passing, Christy reminded her family that they were her life's work.

Christy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael Lee Morkin, and their five children: Hannah Haen, Michael Joseph, Madeline Ann, Virginia Grace, and William Henry; her parents, Joseph and Nancy Haen; three brothers: Mike (Diane), Rick (Diane), and Steve, and loving in-laws: Don and Shari Morkin and Matt and Lucy Morkin.

A private funeral will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Noon at St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange. It will be live-streamed for friends and family everywhere using Chrome, not Explorer or Safari, at https:--www.facebook.com-SFXParish.LG.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Legacy Guild (thelegacyguild.com) "in loving memory of Chris Morkin."

Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hj-funerals.com