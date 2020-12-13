Christina "Chris" M. Weber

April 7, 1949 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Christina "Chris" M. Weber, 71, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Her funeral mass will be private at St. Mary's Church with an interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School, 603 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL 61701 or the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

She was born April 7, 1949 in Bloomington, IL, daughter of Loren and Lois Sullivan Haas. She married Peter Weber on January 3, 1970 in El Paso, IL.

Surviving are her husband, Peter of Bloomington; daughters, Anastasia "Stacy" Schneider and Amy (Dan) Moynihan, both of Chicago; her four grandchildren: Cullen & Carson Schneider and Jake & Connor Moynihan and her mother, Lois Haas of Bloomington. Also surviving are three brothers: Gregory (Jody) Haas of Georgia, Daniel Haas of Colorado and Mark (Amanda) Haas of Missouri; five sisters: Denise (James) Lewis of LaSalle, IL, Joan (Dave) Strickland of North Carolina, Stephanie (Bruce) Fineman of Colorado, Janet (Mark) Powell and Rita (Harry) Gill, both of Springfield, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Loren.

Chris went to nursing school after high school and was a certified LPN. She worked for Dr. Patel and Dr. Saksena's office for many years. She retired from Prudential Snyder Real Estate where she worked as a realtor.

She liked gardening, working in her yard and her four-legged companion, Benny. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.

Chris will be remembered fondly for her positive, energetic and charismatic personality and desire to always help others and bring joy to the lives of her family and friends.