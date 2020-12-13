Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christina M. "Chris" Weber
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Christina "Chris" M. Weber

April 7, 1949 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Christina "Chris" M. Weber, 71, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Her funeral mass will be private at St. Mary's Church with an interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School, 603 W. Jackson St., Bloomington, IL 61701 or the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born April 7, 1949 in Bloomington, IL, daughter of Loren and Lois Sullivan Haas. She married Peter Weber on January 3, 1970 in El Paso, IL.

Surviving are her husband, Peter of Bloomington; daughters, Anastasia "Stacy" Schneider and Amy (Dan) Moynihan, both of Chicago; her four grandchildren: Cullen & Carson Schneider and Jake & Connor Moynihan and her mother, Lois Haas of Bloomington. Also surviving are three brothers: Gregory (Jody) Haas of Georgia, Daniel Haas of Colorado and Mark (Amanda) Haas of Missouri; five sisters: Denise (James) Lewis of LaSalle, IL, Joan (Dave) Strickland of North Carolina, Stephanie (Bruce) Fineman of Colorado, Janet (Mark) Powell and Rita (Harry) Gill, both of Springfield, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Loren.

Chris went to nursing school after high school and was a certified LPN. She worked for Dr. Patel and Dr. Saksena's office for many years. She retired from Prudential Snyder Real Estate where she worked as a realtor.

She liked gardening, working in her yard and her four-legged companion, Benny. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.

Chris will be remembered fondly for her positive, energetic and charismatic personality and desire to always help others and bring joy to the lives of her family and friends.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Pete, I am sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady.
John M Everingham, DC
December 23, 2020
Carmela Ribaudo
December 21, 2020
I worked with your mom at Armstrong´s & then Snyder´s. Loved her. We would run into each other since retirement & talk for hours catching up.
Cindy Ranney
December 17, 2020
Linda Willey
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Stacy Day
December 15, 2020
There are no words! I just heard this morning. I am so sorry for the huge loss for your family. Our family moved to Bloomington over 15 years ago. Chris was our realtor. We instantly loved her and knew she would help us in anyway she could. We have remained friends, even though we had moved out of Bloomington. We would facebook message and meet for lunch when I was back in town. Whenever we talked or met up, it seemed like just yesterday! She always made you feel like you were the most important person!!! She loved her family BIG!!!! Heaven sure has gained an extra special angel!!! My love to her family. RIP sweet Chris...you were one in a million.
Dave & Karen Schavey
December 14, 2020
Mary H. Anderson
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Chris was truly one of the nicest people I have ever known. I seen her about a year ago and we had talked about getting together but that never happened God bless you all, she was so proud of her family.
Karen Hawthorne
December 14, 2020
I am very sorry to have this news. Christina was a very important cousin among many fine relatives. My "go to" family member for Aunt Lois's family. Fondly
Mary Haas Anderson
December 14, 2020
Maria Moynihan
December 13, 2020
We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire family. We´re so saddened by the news. Chris was so kind to our family and I know loved you all so much. May God be with you all during this difficult time. We wish you peace and send much love.
Matt and Maria Moynihan
December 13, 2020
We are deeply saddened at Chris' death. I remember her as so nice and she had the biggest smile. We are so very sorry for your loss. We send our love to all.
Bob and Jessica
December 13, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Chris' passing. She was a very dear person, and her face lit up whenever I saw her at the store. She helped our family more than once in real estate matters. She will be missed.
Darlene Johnson
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Chris was a very sweet classmate at St Mary's. I know that she is already missed.
Lois Horning Byers from Ohio
December 13, 2020
I was her office mate at Prudential for a short time. I loved her giggle and smart wit! She was fun to be around. I know she will be missed by many
Sheila Nettleton
December 13, 2020
We loved Chris and her friendly and warm manner. I always thought the Weber boys picked girls that were so much like their very loved Mother. So sorry Pete-sending you our love.
Mary Kay And Chuck George
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a special lady who encouraged a lot of people with her bubbly personality!
Linda Winterland
December 13, 2020
joe brummel
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results