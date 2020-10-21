Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher Gilbert Keefe
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020

Christopher Gilbert Keefe

June 19, 1966 - Oct. 19, 2020

EUREKA - Christopher Gilbert Keefe, 54, of Eureka, died at 8:02 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Christopher was born June 19, 1966 in Chattanooga, TN to Thomas and Carolyn "Becky" Crabbe Keefe.

Survivors include son, Michael Keefe, and daughter, Amanda Keefe, both of Idaho; parents, Thomas and Becky Keefe of Eureka; two brothers: William David (Christina) Keefe of Byron, and Michael (Michelle) Keefe of Machesney; and one grandson, Weston Keefe.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one sister, Laura Keefe.

Christopher worked as a clerk at the Pro Shop for Quail Meadows Golf Course in Washington. He loved golfing.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.