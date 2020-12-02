Cindy Kay Marine

June 23, 1969 - Nov. 26, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Cindy Kay Marine, 51 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.

Cindy's service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Dennis Powers officiating. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The service and visitation are limited to 10 persons at a time, face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Ron Marine.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy was born on June 23, 1969 in Bloomington, IL to Ron and Kay Cowart Marine.

She is survived by her father, Ron Marine, Bloomington; her daughters, Shelby, Raven, and Hope Hardesty all of Bloomington and her sister, Carrie (Joseph) Kelley, Bloomington.

She is preceded by her mother, Kay Marine.

Cindy was a hard worker and loved dogs. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.