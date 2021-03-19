Clara Marie Fry

Jan. 23, 1922 - Mar. 15, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Clara Marie Fry passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Martin Health Center. Her family is very grateful for the loving and competent care she received from the MHC and Carle Clinic Hospice staff.

She was born January 23, 1922 in Woodford County, Illinois. Her parents were Guy Albert and Verna Mae (Stutzman) Myers. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Elmo and Glen.

Clara Marie married Robert Elnor Fry on October 23, 1942 in the Mennonite Church in Carlock which was built on land donated by her grandfather, Christian Myers, in 1915. They were married 67 years when Bob died in 2009.

Clara Marie is survived by two sons: Thomas (Anitra) of Bloomington and George (Nancy) of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren: Amy (Ron) Davis, Kristin (Jason) Paul, Erin (Chris) Lerner, Caitlin (Tim) Stroud, Robert (Stacy) Fry; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was very fond of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews from the Myers and Fry families.

Born on the farm her family had owned for generations, she started her education in a country school so small that she was the only one in her grade. After skipping a grade so she could have some company, she graduated with high marks and went on to attend Illinois Commercial College. She eventually supervised the Duplicating Department at Illinois State University. She was the president of the ISU Mother's Association for several years.

Clara Marie will be remembered as a very strong and compassionate woman. She was a good listener, thoughtful, decisive, consistent, and could speak volumes with very few words.

Her Louisville great-grandchildren called her GG and will lovingly remember her by that name.

Clara Marie thought highly of Heifer International. She would have appreciated memorials given there.

A graveside service will be held and conclude at East Lawn Memorial Gardens for family and friends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Condolences and memories may be share with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.