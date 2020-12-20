Menu
Claudene Joy Deterding
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
111 W Park St
Danvers, IL

Claudene Joy Deterding

Dec. 11, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2020

NORMAL - Claudene Joy Deterding, 89 of Normal, Illinois, passed away at 8:57 pm Thursday December 17, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.

Claudene was born December 11, 1931 in Gridley, Illinois, the daughter of Alvin J. and Lorene J. (Shoemaker) McClure. She married William Dunlap "Bill" Deterding on January 15, 1950 in Danvers, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2018.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her four daughters: Jolene (Michael) Graning, Teri (Jeff) Grampp, Jody (Warren) Elgin and Becky (Greg) Yoder; 10 grandchildren: Brooke Graning, Blaire (Jason) Jones, Brett (Wendy) Cottone Kyle (Kristine) Cottone, Rachel (John) Cargill, Austin (Holly) Elgin, Aaron (Kelly) Elgin, Melissa Poynter, Joshua (Jill) Yoder and Samantha Yoder; 17 great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, a great-grandson, five brothers and three sisters.

There will be a private family graveside inurnment at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23 at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Danvers or to the Danvers Fire & Rescue Services.

The family would like to thank Heritage Healthcare, Normal and Transitions Hospice for their care and compassion. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
Park Lawn Cemetery
Danvers, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home
So sorry for your loss. I pray knowing she is in a better place with your Dad gives you all comfort. Please know that all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. Bless you all
Terie Gleason
December 21, 2020
Love and prayers to you and your family. Alice s daughter
Lori Wick Castleberry
December 20, 2020
Lynn Finlen
December 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you all! Claudene was a very special lady.So many fond memories!
Mary Lou McClure
December 20, 2020
This is such a hard thing, losing parents! I´m glad you 4 girls have each other, spouses, family members and friends for support! I remember so many stories about your Mom and Dad!! You all welcomed me into your families and I share your grief! Sending lots of love!
Laurie Batey
December 20, 2020
She was such an amazing woman, and I can't stress enough on how much I am going to miss her. She always knew hoe to make someone laugh, and I hope that you and grandpa are having so much fun with each other. I love and miss you so much. I will hold on to my memories for as long as I live.
Kailee Poynter
Family
December 20, 2020
PAULA COTTONE
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear this Jody. Much sympathy to you and your family.
Deanna Baker
December 20, 2020
What a beautiful wonderful woman, with an amazing family. I will always cherish my memories of your parents. They meant so much to me. Many prayers and love to you all. God truly received an angel. Kathy Muench Scott
Kathy J Scott
December 20, 2020
Deepest sympathy to your family.
Karen Darr, Barb Mueth, Deb Deterding, Cathy Athmer
December 20, 2020
