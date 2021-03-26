Menu
Claudia Diane Kaufman
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
204 E Cole St
Heyworth, IL

Claudia Diane Kaufman

Jan. 22, 1947 - March 24, 2021

HEYWORTH - Claudia Diane Kaufman, 74, of Heyworth passed away peacefully at home Wednesday March 24, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday March 27, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Clinton, IL.

Claudia was born January 22, 1947 in Clinton, IL a daughter of John and Ina Martha (Lambert) Miller. She married Earl W. Kaufman November 6, 1977 in Tulsa, OK. He survives.

Surviving are daughters: Brenda (Randy) Hembra and Stephanie Kaufman both of Heyworth; grandsons: Zachary, Trevor, Chance, Hunter, and granddaughter Haley; two great grandchildren; brother Larry (April) Miller – Florida.

She was preceded in death by one son Aric Kaufman.

Claudia was a Mary Kay consultant for 20 plus years. She loved to sew, be out in the yard tending to her flower beds, helping on the farm driving combine, and bailing hay. Claudia loved most being a housewife and taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
204 E Cole St, Heyworth, IL
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
204 E Cole St, Heyworth, IL
I remember Earl when he was the tester for the DHIA. He spent one night each month at our house and we came to regard him as just one of the family. I am so sorry to hear of your wife's passing. My family and I will be offering our prayers for you and your family.
William Mies
March 27, 2021
The Shankel Family
March 27, 2021
Sympathies to you and your family.
Jim and Teri Zastrow Rich
March 27, 2021
We are so blessed to have known Diane. She always had a smile that made you feel loved. Our sympathies to Earl and the girls and may God give you peace and comfort in knowing she is with Him.
Danny & Carole McCubbins
March 26, 2021
I always enjoyed taking care of Diane. May she Rest In Peace and be made whole again. My sympathies to her family.
Michelle Valentine
March 26, 2021
