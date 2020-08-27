NORMAL - Clemence O. "Clem" Gangler, 85, of Normal, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. There will be visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the memorial home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Monday in Fondulac Township Cemetery, East Peoria. Pastor Mike Baker will be officiating.

Clem was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Chicago, to Clemence Sr. and Josephine Bloom Gangler. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Swanson Gangler; a son, Philip (Glenda) Gangler; and daughter, Christine (Brent) Siebring; a brother, Daniel (Enid) Gangler, Clermont, Indiana; a sister, Natalie (Joe) Hodge, Colorado Springs, Colorado; a grandson, Derek Siebring; and two stepgrandsons, Kyle and Jeremy Bassett. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Clem grew up in Bartonville, attending Pekin High School. He attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and earned a master's degree in education from Illinois State University. He taught at Rossville High School for three years and at Normal Community High School for 29 years until he retired in 1991. In retirement he worked at Harvest Bookstore in Eastview Christian Church. Clem loved travel, reading and history. He was a loving father and devoted husband. Most of all he loved Jesus and is now home in heaven with his Lord and Savior.

Memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church Benevolence Ministry.

Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.