Cleo J. Bradd

Feb. 3, 1932 - June 22, 2021

COOKSVILLE - Cleo J. Bradd, 89, of Cooksville, passed away at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday June 22, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday June 28, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth United Methodist Church.

Cleo was born February 3, 1932 at the family home in rural, El Paso, Illinois, the fifth child of Edward and Edith Gibbs Steffen. She married Harold E. "Gene" Bradd on February 23, 1957 in Peoria. He passed away December 6, 2020.

She is survived by two sons: Michael (Treva) Bradd of Mahomet and Randall (Jaclyn) Bradd of Normal. She was very proud of her three grandchildren: Kyle (Erin) Bradd of Park Ridge, Kourtney Bradd of Champaign and Kaitlyn (Richard) Thompson of Champaign. She also treasured her three precious great-grandchildren: Andy and Lauren Bradd and Mila Thompson who was able to be held by great-grandma Cleo hours before she passed away. Cleo is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Ruth Steffen, Aldene Steffen and Vera Cox; and two brothers: Gene Steffen and Howard Steffen.

Cleo attended McComber grade school, a one- room school house, and graduated from El Paso Township High School in 1949 as class valedictorian. She was employed by State Farm Insurance Company for nine years. When she resigned in 1959 to raise a family, she held the position of executive secretary. In 1964, the family moved to the Cooksville area. Cleo helped Gene on the farm, drove trucks, tractors, hauled grain, cooked countless meals, kept meticulous books and was the matriarch of the family. She had an aura about her that you were drawn too and learned from. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

