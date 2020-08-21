MACKINAW - Clyde J. Martin, 97, of Mackinaw, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Hopedale Nursing Home.

Clyde was born Feb. 21, 1923, in Danvers, to Orva Clyde and Mary Alice Hargitt Martin. He married Ethelene I. Hasty Jan. 11, 1945.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 75 years, Ethelene; one daughter, Susan (Dale) Zierten, Racine, Wisconsin; four sons, Larry (Patricia) Martin, Woodstock; Bob (Donna) Martin, Ballwin, Missouri; Dan (Janet) Martin, Morton; Tom (Colleen ) Martin, Farmington; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Clyde graduated from Danvers High School in 1942. He participated in the U.S. Civilian Conservation Corps. The money he earned there he sent home to financially help his mother. He completed his senior year of high school and enlisted in the Air Force. He became a second lieutenant and navigator in the 8th Air Force 452 bomb group. During the war, his B17 was shot down over the Netherlands in 1944. He was MIA for six months, while the Dutch underground helped him return to England. Clyde continued his fond feelings for the Dutch people by always having a small windmill in his flower garden. He was discharged in 1945.

Using the GI bill, he graduated from University of Illinois and became a CPA. Clyde worked for Genoli and Co. CPA firm in Peoria. In 1987 he took a position as controller for Otto Baum Construction until he retired in 1995. During his working years he was secretary treasurer for Mackinaw Township Cemetery for 40 years, an elder and Sunday school teacher at Mackinaw Christian Church, a 70-year member and past commander of Mackinaw American Legion. He served two terms on the Deer Creek Mackinaw District 701 School Board. In 1954, Clyde, (along with Dallas and Don Embry) introduced Little League Baseball in Mackinaw.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mackinaw Christian Church. The Rev. Shelly Forrest will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday prior to services. In accordance to COVID-19 guidelines, proper masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Military rites will be provided at the grave. Haensel Funeral Home, Mackinaw, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mackinaw Christian Church or Mackinaw Rescue Squad.

The family would like to thank Dr. Phil and staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for their care of Clyde.

Condolences may be made to www.haenselfuneralhome.com.