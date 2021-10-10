Colonel William S. "Bill" Weaving

April 11, 1945 - Oct. 16, 2021

DANVERS - Colonel William S. "Bill" Weaving, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

A celebration of life will be held on October 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Danvers with Pastor Elissa Bailey officiating. Following the service, burial will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers; with military honors, conducted by the Air Force Funeral Honors Detail and American Legion Post 448.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or First Presbyterian Church of Danvers.

Bill was born on April 11, 1945 in Framingham, MA, to Howard M. and Helen S. Weaving. He married Sandra Douglas on March 2, 1968 in Elkins, WV.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Sandy and dog, Douglas; their four children: Heather (Joe) Dehn, Danvers; Kristen (Brian) Farmer, Hoschton, GA; Jon (Jackie) Weaving, O'Fallon, IL; and Allison (Nate) Sheaffer, Dillsburg, PA. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Tyler Farmer, Blake and Jeremy Dehn, Wesley and William Farmer, Colten, Lincoln, and Morgan Weaving; along with his two sisters: Janet (Gene) Barbato, Annapolis, MD; and Betty (Vin) Lananna, Charlottesville, VA.

Bill served in the US Air Force as a Meteorologist, retiring as a Colonel after 28 years of faithful service. During his career he achieved many accolades for his accomplishments, one of which was the Legion of Merit Award.

Bill enjoyed sailing and wood working; but most of all he loved his family, and looked forward to taking his family, and spending time with them at the family cottage in Cape Cod every summer.

Bill was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved him.

