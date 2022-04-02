Menu
Connie R. Land

Connie R. Land

May 7, 1943 - March 31, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Connie R. Land, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:11 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday at Atlanta Cemetery, Atlanta, IL. Memorials may be made to her family.

Connie was born May 7, 1943, in Bloomington, the daughter of Allen and Gladys Hazelwood Land.

Surviving is her son, Tony (Kathy) Echevarria, Normal, IL and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents, one son, Gilbert Allen Rivera and one sister, Jean Kessinger.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 2, 2022.
