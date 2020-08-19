EL PASO - Connie Marie Fletcher, 67, of El Paso, died at 4:05 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at her residence.

She was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Pontiac, to James Ordie and Evelyn May Sutton Talbert. She married Dale Fletcher on Dec. 28, 1974, in Roanoke. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Doug (Leah) Fletcher, El Paso; Dan (Karin) Pannier, Benson; and Frank (Amy) Fletcher, El Paso; one daughter, Cindy Fletcher, El Paso; former daughter-in-law, Tawnya (Jim) Mommerency, Mackinaw; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Jonnie (Erma) Talbert; and one sister, Bonnie (Frank) Haas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronnie Talbert; son, Dale "Opie" Pannier; and paternal grandparents, Ordie and Marie Talbert.

Connie worked as the business office manager for ISU Printing Services for 33 years and as a teller at Heartland Bank for six years.

She was a member of the El Paso Baptist Church, the Bunco Dice Club, the Pontiac Cotorie Dance Club and the Bloomington Moose Lodge.

Connie enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She created many new family traditions, such as a special Christmas game with prizes and an Easter egg hunt. Water fights became one of the grandkids' favorite times with grandma. Another special time was the Christmas cookie baking and decorating with grandkids ages three to adult.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be observed and masks will be required at the funeral home. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, with Pastors Tim Smith and Russell Zehr officiating, and will be live-streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home (El Paso) Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso.

Memorials may be directed to Whitney's Walk, donate online at https://bit.ly/3iPRqAM, or to the First Baptist Church of El Paso, 198 N. Cherry St., El Paso, IL 61738.

Condolences may be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.