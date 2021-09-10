Menu
Connie L. Schmidgall
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Connie L. Schmidgall

Sep. 22, 1942 - Sep. 4, 2021

MORTON – Connie L. Schmidgall, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ., formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.

She was born on September 22, 1942, in Bloomington, IL., to Eldon and Frances (Winstead) Zoller. She married Jacob J. "Joe" Schmidgall. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her son, Andy Schmidgall; and sister, Karen Stahly.

Surviving are her daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Aberle of McLean, IL.; and grandchildren: Tyler Aberle, Annie (Kirk Hampton) Aberle, and Katie (Jess) Goujon.

Connie graduated from Stanford High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan University. She owned and operated Ginny Lee's Sideline and Bridal Shop in Morton for many years and was later a receptionist at Morton Community Bank's main branch in Morton.

She attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.

Per Connie's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Mission.

Connie's family would like to thank the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home and Stephanie at Hospice Compassus for the compassionate care they have shown.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to offer my condolences to Connie´s family. Connie, the pretty auburn-haired coed and my Kappa Delta pledge daughter, as well as her strawberry blond older sister, Karen, were two of the bridesmaids in our wedding in 1961. Connie and Karen hold a special place in my heart and of sweet memories of college days at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Diane Grizzell Curtright
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of cousin Connie´s passing. Love, hugs and prayers for her family.
Barbara J. Stutzman
September 10, 2021
