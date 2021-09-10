Connie L. Schmidgall

Sep. 22, 1942 - Sep. 4, 2021

MORTON – Connie L. Schmidgall, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ., formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.

She was born on September 22, 1942, in Bloomington, IL., to Eldon and Frances (Winstead) Zoller. She married Jacob J. "Joe" Schmidgall. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her son, Andy Schmidgall; and sister, Karen Stahly.

Surviving are her daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Aberle of McLean, IL.; and grandchildren: Tyler Aberle, Annie (Kirk Hampton) Aberle, and Katie (Jess) Goujon.

Connie graduated from Stanford High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan University. She owned and operated Ginny Lee's Sideline and Bridal Shop in Morton for many years and was later a receptionist at Morton Community Bank's main branch in Morton.

She attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.

Per Connie's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Mission.

Connie's family would like to thank the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home and Stephanie at Hospice Compassus for the compassionate care they have shown.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

