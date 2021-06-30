Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Conrad Neil "Connie" Erb
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Conrad "Connie" Neil Erb

Feb. 25, 1931 - June 24, 2021

NORMAL - Conrad "Connie" Neil Erb, 90, of Normal passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Connie was born in McCoysberg Township, Indiana to William and Louise (Zarmstorf) Erb on February 25, 1931. He later married Christine Mehaffie on June 27, 1954, in Washington Township, Indiana. She survives, along with their two children: Scott (Debbie) Erb of Springfield, IL and Shannon Conrad of Chicago, IL. Also surviving, two granddaughters: Christina (Kyle) Kiesewetter, Megan (Cory) Rauhaus and two great-grandchildren: Sawyer Rauhaus and Briar Kiesewetter. He is also survived by his two sisters: Linda (Joe) Maudlin of Monticello, IN, Beverly (Mike) Schumacher of Vermont and one brother, Lynn (Dorcus) Erb of Lafayette, IN. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Molly Erb; one sister, Elenor Richeson and two brothers: Gerald and Kenneth Erb.

Connie was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. After graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in agriculture, he began his 25-year career at Growmark where he retired as a Technical Manager for the Crops Division. He then worked as a consultant for BASF Chemical for five years.

Connie was an avid fisherman and spent many of days of his life on Clinton Lake. He dearly loved and was so immensely proud of his children, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. Connie also enjoyed having his morning coffee with his "coffee buddies"

Memorial Services will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, where he was a member for 63 years. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will officiate. There will be a short visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service. Inurnment will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church Columbarium. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. The family asks that close friends and relatives join them for lunch after the service. Location will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or The Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Jul
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Connie Erb was the best next-door neighbor anyone could ever hope for. He was always ready to help out in a complex problem. Connie was kind, generous and helpful and a great instructor in the art of fishing. His and Chris' support of the Sister City program remains an eternal tribute and their hosting of Riccocco as an exchange student. Our most sincere condolences to Chris, Shannon and Scott.
Richard and Mary Jean Godfrey, Chicago
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results