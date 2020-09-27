BLOOMINGTON - Corena "Teeny" Meyer, 94, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:15 am on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Liberty Village in Clinton. Due to the pandemic, services will be scheduled at a later date.

Corena was born in 1926 in Clinton, IL, a twin daughter of Emery Walker and Lucy Ann Long Walker. She married George Meyer in 1949. He passed away June 21, 2003.

Surviving are her son Damon Meyer, granddaughter Molly Meyer, great grandson Bailey McNulty, and several nieces and nephews who were very special to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and six siblings - Fredonna Walker Tuggle (Loren), Elwin Walker (Freda), Opal Walker Wills (Bill), Betty Walker Bianucci (George), identical twin Corla "Tiny" Hagenbruch (Frank), and Donald Walker (Marian).

Corena retired from Shorty's Barber Shop in downtown Normal after over 35 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, teaching swimming lessons, hosting her famous every-occasion pool parties, and ballroom dancing. Corena was a devout, caring, and generous woman. She was dedicated to her faith and very active in her church, First Christian Church in Bloomington, where she was an elder and the first female President of the church board. She was also very active in Christian Women's Fellowship. Special thank you to the Liberty Village staff. Memorials may be made to Wishbone Canine Rescue, 2020 Bunn St. Bloomington, IL 61704.