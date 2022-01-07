Menu
Cristina M. Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Freese Funeral Home
302 E Grand
Saint Joseph, IL

Cristina M. Taylor

Aug. 4, 1972 - Jan. 1, 2022

SAINT JOSEPH - Cristina (Cris) M. Taylor of St. Joseph, IL, passed away at 11:09 on Saturday morning, the first of January 2022.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Christ in St. Joseph, Saturday, January 15, 2022 The visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service starting at 4:00 p.m.

Freese Funeral Home 302 E. Grand Ave. St. Joseph is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cris was born August 4, 1972, in Oklahoma City, OK, the daughter of Vince and Kathleen (Shriver) Hartrich. She married Gary Taylor October 15, 1994, in Downs, IL.

Cris is survived by her husband, Gary; and two daughters: Chelsea (Mark) Wegener and Faith Taylor both of Houston, TX. One living grandson, and a granddaughter on the way. Also surviving is her father, Vince Hartrich; brother, Paul Hartrich, both of Bloomington IL; and sister, Stefanie Areia, of Reno NV.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Hartrich and grandmother, Marion Shriver.

Cris loved her job as administrative assistant at Arrow Ambulance for the past 23 years. She spent countless hours scrapbooking and quilting as well as 15-years volunteering for the St. Joseph-Ogden Youth Cheerleading Program. She was always there for her friends and family when they needed her.

Memorials can be sent to the St. Joseph Church of Christ.

Condolences may be left at Freesefh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
