Curt Wade Martens
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Curt Wade Martens

Nov. 19, 1962 - Dec. 26, 2021

SHIRLEY – Curt Wade Martens, 59, of Shirley passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday December 26, 2021, at his home.

There will be a funeral for Curt at 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Pastor Chuck Bahn will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 12:00 Monday at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Curt was born in Bloomington on November 19, 1962, to Melvin and Dixie Bryan Martens. They proceed him in death.

He married Mary Fitzgerald on August 18, 1984, in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by his brother, Jay Martens of Riverton; two children: Justin Martens of Shirley, and Jennifer Still of Heyworth; as well as two grandchildren: Peyton and Parker Still.

For thirty-two years Curt owned and operated Martens Trucking. His true passion was farming, which he started around the age of ten and continued through the rest of his life. Nothing made Curt happier than to farm with his brother-in-law Charles Fitzgerald Jr. and nephews: Blake, Jay, and Marc Fitzgerald. He loved golfing with Justin and taking Jennifer, Peyton, and Parker on rides in his golf cart. Curt was a member of the Shirley Golf Cart Buggy Bandits in Shirley. They loved riding the streets and country roads of town in their carts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion, IL.

The family would like to give special recognition to Dr. Evan Pisick, Dr. Peter Abadeer, and the Carle Home Health Care and Hospice Team.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Jan
3
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Miss you so much Dad!
Jennifer (Martens) Still
Family
January 2, 2022
