Cynthia Ann Ferguson
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Cynthia Ann Ferguson

July 29, 1935 - Dec. 23, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Cynthia Ann Ferguson, 85 of Bloomington passed away at 8:58 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Cynthia on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 2-4 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. She was born in Decatur on July 29, 1935 to O. Robert and Mary Emma (Thomas) Mathias. She married Robert W. Ferguson on July 31, 1955 in Decatur. He preceded her in death February 10, 2006. She is also preceded in death by one infant brother and one grandson Kris Ferguson.

She is survived by four children: Philip B. (Deb) Ferguson of Cumming, GA, Kendall E. Ferguson of Bloomington, Michael R. (Cindy) Ferguson of Lakewood, CO, Marcia K. (Rick) Nolan of Bloomington; nine grandchildren: Megan (Darren) Valens, Morgan (Brett) Barganz, Brent (Nichole) Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Carissa (Mark) Santon, Kevin (Taryn) Ferguson, Eric (Darla) Nolan, Lindsay (Gabe) Ferreira, Kellie (Garrett) Cameron; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister Connie Willhite of Marino Valley, CA.

Cynthia was a 1953 graduate of Decatur High School and a longtime member of Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington. She worked as a Customer Service Representative for Illinois Power for 25 years retiring in 1996. She was very active in church groups, including Spirit Lifters and participated in the American Passion Play for thirty-two years. Cynthia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and adored her children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Centennial Christian Church or to American Passion Play.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
3 Entries
Prayers for comfort and remembering All the Blessings!
Becky Ayers
Other
June 4, 2021
May the love of friends and friends comfort you today and the days to come. Praying for all of you.
Ken and Julie Kascel
Other
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss ... we remember her from the Passion Play... she will be missed
Fern and Theron Noth
Friend
June 2, 2021
