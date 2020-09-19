CLINTON - Daeven Alexander Jackson 37 of Clinton, Il. passed away 8:00 PM September 15, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

A Time to Celebrate Daeven's Life will be 4 PM, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 3 - 4 PM, Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Lymphoma & Leukemia Society.

Daeven was born August 27, 1983 in Normal, Il. the son of Rodney Dean and Becky Sue (Hopkins-Inman) Jackson.

Survivors include his father, Rodney (Emily) Jackson, Mesa, AZ; step-father, Tom Inman, Clinton, IL; uncle, Scott "Hop" Hopkins, Clinton, IL; step-brothers, Travis Logan, Phoenix, AZ and Tyler Logan, Phoenix, AZ; step-grandmother, Ann Huber Hopkins, Springfield, IL; and many great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Daeven was preceded in death by his mother, Becky Sue Inman and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Daeven graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Meteorology. He was awarded Outstanding Research Student of the Year in Atmospheric Sciences in 2012. Daeven enjoyed photography and chasing tornadoes.

