Dale Lindholm

Aug. 1, 1950 - June 3, 2021

CHILLICOTHE - Dale Lindholm, age 70, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. David Hospital in Austin, TX.

Dale was born on August 1, 1950 in Fairbury, IL to Dean Edward and Gwendolyn (Hunt) Lindholm. He married Barb Travis on August 21, 1971 in Moweaqua, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Barb; his sons: Craig (Jessica) Lindholm of Chillicothe, IL and Tom (Amber) Lindholm of Austin, TX; four grandchildren: Ella, Taylor, Jordan and Maddox Lindholm; his sister, Leann (Dan) Wilcoxen of the LaSalle Peru area; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale impacted the lives of many people over his life as a teacher and coach for IVC School District 321. He will be missed by many.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A private family service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 also at the funeral home with burial following at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crazy Horse Memorial, the American Heart Association or to the IVC Education Foundation for Dale Lindholm. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.