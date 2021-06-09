Menu
Dale Lindholm
FUNERAL HOME
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL

Dale Lindholm

Aug. 1, 1950 - June 3, 2021

CHILLICOTHE - Dale Lindholm, age 70, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. David Hospital in Austin, TX.

Dale was born on August 1, 1950 in Fairbury, IL to Dean Edward and Gwendolyn (Hunt) Lindholm. He married Barb Travis on August 21, 1971 in Moweaqua, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Barb; his sons: Craig (Jessica) Lindholm of Chillicothe, IL and Tom (Amber) Lindholm of Austin, TX; four grandchildren: Ella, Taylor, Jordan and Maddox Lindholm; his sister, Leann (Dan) Wilcoxen of the LaSalle Peru area; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale impacted the lives of many people over his life as a teacher and coach for IVC School District 321. He will be missed by many.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A private family service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 also at the funeral home with burial following at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crazy Horse Memorial, the American Heart Association or to the IVC Education Foundation for Dale Lindholm. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home
1107 North Fourth Street, Chillicothe, IL
Jun
10
Service
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home
1107 North Fourth Street, Chillicothe, IL
Dale will be missed for his wonderful dedication to his family. I knew him from a distance ( my daughter Amber married his son Tom), but he was always there for his family, his loving wife Barb, his children Craig & Tom and they wives and lately his 4 precious grandchildren. There are no words to express the sorrow felt as to his passing, so suddenly. I pray for the family that the memories they shared with him and the wonderful life he lived will bring them comfort and peace.
Suzy Pliler
Family
June 9, 2021
Mr. Lindholm (still weird to call him Dale) was one of my absolute favorite teachers at Mossville Jr. High. He helped cement my love literature and language. It's partially because of him that my minor in college was Fine Arts & Humanities. He was a great teacher and it was easy to see he truly enjoyed working with youth. He will be missed. Praying for his family during their time of loss.
Erinn Hughes
Student
June 9, 2021
Williams family
June 9, 2021
Dale was a teacher of mine in junior high. Then Craig and Tom were the same age as my children. His family were also neighbors of ours on Cutright Street when the kids were young! Gone way too soon! You will be missed!
Melanie Brown Reed
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dale will be sorely missed!! The world was better with him in it!
windy Childs
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to Mr. Lindholm's family. Even after 20 years I still remember him as one of my favorite teachers. He was a great one. My condolences to his loved ones.
Marissa
Student
June 8, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 8, 2021
Barb, Craig and Tom,

We were so saddened to read of Dale's passing. His influence on so many will continue on and each one's memories of him will be a source of joy in his remembrance. He had time for everyone and was a true gentleman.

May you all be comforted by our Creator's grace and love. God bless you all.
Thom Trish Behrens
Friend
June 8, 2021
Barb, Tom, and Craig we wanted to let you know how upset we were in hearing about Dale's passing. There is not enough space to describe how he impacted so many kids' lives over the many many years he taught and coached. He was a truly compassionate and caring person. Please know you all are in our thoughts and we are praying that all the wonderful memories you and others have of him will help you through this difficult and very sad time.
Kelly n Bubba
Friend
June 7, 2021
