Daniel Cole "Danny" Crews

Sept. 12, 1949 - March 22, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Daniel Cole "Danny" Crews, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Beck Memorial Home. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 9, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery with Bob Hermes officiating. Military Honors provided by American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 635, Normal, IL.

Daniel was born September 12, 1949, in Bloomington, IL. His parents were Bob and Cora (Hottel) Crews. He married Vickie (Scaggs) Crews, she passed away June 10, 2020.

Daniel proudly and honorably served in the U. S. Navy. He is a veteran of the Vietnam war, having served two tours. He retired from ISU.

Survivors in Bloomington, IL include: his children: Christina (Mark) McGowan and Trisha Crews. He has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sisters: Colleen (Joe) Finch, Amy (Brent) Wick; and brother, Roland (Janet) Crews. He has five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth Flavin; and nephew, Aaron Flavin.

Daniel was a great builder and carpenter and all who knew him knew "he could build anything." Daniel enjoyed golf and played as often as possible. He loved his dogs and constant companions Buddy and Gizmo.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.