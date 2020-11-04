Menu
GRIDLEY - Daniel D. Fever, 60, of Gridley, IL passed away at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at University of Chicago Hospital. A Masonic service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the memorial home with COVID restrictions to be followed and a family service at 3:00 p.m. Military rites will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Cremation rites will be accorded and private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name for a scholarship to be given to an EPG student going into Law Enforcement.

Dan was born December 24, 1959 in Bloomington, IL the son of Dean and Wilma Jean Pulliam Fever. He married Janice K. Luttrell on March 19, 1983 in El Paso, IL. She survives along with five children: Ryan (Amy) Robbins of Bloomington, Curt (Andrea) Evans of Davenport, IA, Cari (Erik) Pokarney of Hudson, Kyle (Maria) Fever of Gridley, and Cassi (Nick) Reid of Fox Lake; one brother Joe (Joyce) Fever of Oreana; and eleven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Thomas.

Dan worked for the McLean County Sheriff's department for 25 years as a deputy and then as a detective. He was a US Army Veteran and was a member of the El Paso Masonic Lodge#246 and the Mohammed Shriner's. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was Vice President of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Illinois Chapter VII. He enjoyed music especially Jimmy Buffet and going to Key West, FL. He was a history buff and a Green Bay Packers fan. Dan loved spending time with his family and enjoyed time with his grandchildren.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St, El Paso, IL 61738
Nov
5
Service
12:30p.m.
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St, El Paso, IL 61738
Nov
5
Service
3:00p.m.
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St, El Paso, IL 61738
