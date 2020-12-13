Menu
Daniel Richard Prosser
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Daniel Richard Prosser

Sept. 6, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2020

NORMAL -

Daniel Richard Prosser, 75, of Normal passed away into the loving arms of God on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal. Dan was born the son of Ralph E. and Mary (Durbala) Prosser on September 6, 1945 in Peoria, IL. Dan grew up and attended schools in Morton, IL. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Linda Olsen Prosser, and his daughters: Kendra Hall, Loves Park, IL, Meggan Prosser-Gebhardt (John), Prairie Village, KS and Lyndsey Billgren (Jens), Duvall, WA. Dan also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren: Jackson Prosser-Gebhardt (19), Grace Hall (17), Louis Prosser-Gebhardt (16), Lauren Hall (14), Adam Prosser-Gebhardt (10), Linnea Billgren (6) and Nils Billgren (3); Dan's sister, Sue Lafferty (Phil Osborne), Evanston, IL also survives along with a beloved nephew, Kevin Lafferty, Burlingame, CA and much loved niece, Lise Grebely, Maroubra, Australia. Dan also leaves behind many adored relatives by marriage including two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law as well as nieces, nephews, and their families.

Dan retired in 2005 from State Farm where he worked as a programmer. Golfing and photography were passions of Dan. As a Master Gardener, Dan's own garden was his refuge and source of joy. He freely shared its bounties with family and friends.

Dan was an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal where a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date once the spread of Covid 19 is contained. Memorials may be given to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, the American Lung Association, or to a charity of choice.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My apologies for this delayed message but I want you to know Linda that I am so sorry for your loss. It is always difficult to lose your loved one, but it must be extremely heartbreaking in this day of social distancing. I hope you get to spend the holidays with family. I would love to visit with you some day in the future. Until then, I wish you God's blessings for strength and endurance and a sense of peace that Don is with his Heavenly Father.
Doris Davenport
December 19, 2020
I´m so sorry to see about the passing of your husband today. It´s a long time since I´ve seen you but I remember you well from our time at Raymond school. My sympathy and prayers are with you and your family, Lois Young
Lois Young
December 13, 2020
Megan sorry to learn of your Dad´s passing. Keep the memories alive and he will always be with you.
Mary Mercer
December 13, 2020
I knew and worked with Dan for several years at State Farm. I enjoyed working with him . Sorry to hear of his passing.
Lindel Hunt
December 13, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to Linda and the family, along with our prayers for comfort, strength, and peace.
Jim and Joanna Weirman
December 13, 2020
