Daniel Richard Prosser

Sept. 6, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2020

NORMAL -

Daniel Richard Prosser, 75, of Normal passed away into the loving arms of God on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal. Dan was born the son of Ralph E. and Mary (Durbala) Prosser on September 6, 1945 in Peoria, IL. Dan grew up and attended schools in Morton, IL. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Linda Olsen Prosser, and his daughters: Kendra Hall, Loves Park, IL, Meggan Prosser-Gebhardt (John), Prairie Village, KS and Lyndsey Billgren (Jens), Duvall, WA. Dan also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren: Jackson Prosser-Gebhardt (19), Grace Hall (17), Louis Prosser-Gebhardt (16), Lauren Hall (14), Adam Prosser-Gebhardt (10), Linnea Billgren (6) and Nils Billgren (3); Dan's sister, Sue Lafferty (Phil Osborne), Evanston, IL also survives along with a beloved nephew, Kevin Lafferty, Burlingame, CA and much loved niece, Lise Grebely, Maroubra, Australia. Dan also leaves behind many adored relatives by marriage including two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law as well as nieces, nephews, and their families.

Dan retired in 2005 from State Farm where he worked as a programmer. Golfing and photography were passions of Dan. As a Master Gardener, Dan's own garden was his refuge and source of joy. He freely shared its bounties with family and friends.

Dan was an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal where a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date once the spread of Covid 19 is contained. Memorials may be given to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, the American Lung Association, or to a charity of choice.