Danielle "Dani" Christina Kater

Dec. 30, 1989 - Nov. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Danielle "Dani" Christina Kater, 30, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL due to complications from Covid-19.

Dani was born December 30, 1989 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Tina (Hale) Rubin. She married Timothy (Tim) Kater on June 21, 2014 in Decatur. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents, her grandparents: Norman and Shirley Hale, her in-laws: Jim and Joanne Kater, and sister-in-law, Jennifer (David) Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Priscilla Rubin.

Dani was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from North Central College in Naperville, IL. She applied her accounting skills at Keplr Vision.

Dani received the most enjoyment from reading, music, horseback riding and animals.

Her perfect day would include riding her horse Malcolm and snuggling with her dog Charli. She frequently put others first and provided words of encouragement. Dani had a smile that would light up a room. She will be missed by many.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on November 21, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the School for Therapeutic And Recreational Riding (STARR) of Decatur IL.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the Emergency, ICU, and the Surgical staff at Carle BroMenn Medical Center for their care and concern.

