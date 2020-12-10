Darlene A. Dodson

Sept. 29, 1947 - Dec. 8, 2020

TOWANDA - Darlene A. Dodson, 73, of Towanda, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 surrounded by her husband and family.

Darlene was born September 29, 1947 in Danville, IL, the daughter of Chester and Angeline (Holaves) Morgan.

She married Dale Dodson on August 12, 1966 in Danville, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Tangie (Don) Williams of Towanda, IL and Kim (Jason) Scott of Hudson, IL; six grandchildren: Ashley Vinson, Cameron Ross, Austin Jimenez, Brody Ross, Landon Jimenez, and Christian Jimenez; two step-grandchildren: Jessica Williams and Peyton Scott, plus two great-grandchildren: Bentley Ross and Colton Ross.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Darlene worked for Wal-Mart in the Accounting Department for 15 years.

Cremation rites will be accorded, Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorials contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.