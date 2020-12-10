Menu
Darlene A. Dodson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Darlene A. Dodson

Sept. 29, 1947 - Dec. 8, 2020

TOWANDA - Darlene A. Dodson, 73, of Towanda, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 surrounded by her husband and family.

Darlene was born September 29, 1947 in Danville, IL, the daughter of Chester and Angeline (Holaves) Morgan.

She married Dale Dodson on August 12, 1966 in Danville, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Tangie (Don) Williams of Towanda, IL and Kim (Jason) Scott of Hudson, IL; six grandchildren: Ashley Vinson, Cameron Ross, Austin Jimenez, Brody Ross, Landon Jimenez, and Christian Jimenez; two step-grandchildren: Jessica Williams and Peyton Scott, plus two great-grandchildren: Bentley Ross and Colton Ross.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Darlene worked for Wal-Mart in the Accounting Department for 15 years.

Cremation rites will be accorded, Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorials contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
wow...i never heard of darlene passing....we had so much fun and laughter years ago....in the basement of maxines...lol...what a super nice person...god will take over from here...peace dodson
Christopher John Armstrong
September 12, 2021
Tangie sorry about your mom.
Delbert trease
December 11, 2020
No more suffering Darlene.
Marcia and Jim Stash
December 10, 2020
To the family of Darlene Dodson: Darlene loved life! This was quite apparent when sh worked for me at the dance studio. We all got a kick out of having Darlene there! She was always "up" and she was a great help to me in the business! I always enjoyed her company! I know she will be greatly missed, but Heavenly Father has a very good place for her. We will all get to see her again in the eternities!!! Love, Miss Janet
Janet Streenz
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Our prayers go out to you. Her big personality will be missed. Love and hugs.
Amanda and Brandon Whatley
December 10, 2020
