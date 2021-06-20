Darwin Lee Dennis

May 31, 1961 - June 15, 2021

HOLDER - Darwin Lee Dennis, 60, of Holder, passed away at 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.

Darwin was born on May 31, 1961, in McLean County, a son to Emmert and Dorthy (Milliner) Dennis. They preceded him in death, along with grandson, Eli Dennis, brothers: Dana Dennis and Doug Dennis, and sister, Doris Hale.

Surviving are his significant other, Robbin Fannin of Holder; children: Justin (Samantha) Dennis of Peoria, Heather Mool of Ottawa, Brandi Johnson of Bloomington, and Brittany Fannin of Bloomington; grandchildren: Kenny Dennis, Sam Dennis, Talon Dennis, McKenzie Mool, Kaden Mool, Addyson Griego, Arkin Wolden, Ambre Hursey, and Aspynn Hursey; sisters: Darlene (Mike) Brooks of Bloomington and Diane (Dale) Brining of FL; brother, Darrell Dennis of Bloomington; and son-in-law, Josh Mool of Lexington.