Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darwin Lee Dennis
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Darwin Lee Dennis

May 31, 1961 - June 15, 2021

HOLDER - Darwin Lee Dennis, 60, of Holder, passed away at 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.

Darwin was born on May 31, 1961, in McLean County, a son to Emmert and Dorthy (Milliner) Dennis. They preceded him in death, along with grandson, Eli Dennis, brothers: Dana Dennis and Doug Dennis, and sister, Doris Hale.

Surviving are his significant other, Robbin Fannin of Holder; children: Justin (Samantha) Dennis of Peoria, Heather Mool of Ottawa, Brandi Johnson of Bloomington, and Brittany Fannin of Bloomington; grandchildren: Kenny Dennis, Sam Dennis, Talon Dennis, McKenzie Mool, Kaden Mool, Addyson Griego, Arkin Wolden, Ambre Hursey, and Aspynn Hursey; sisters: Darlene (Mike) Brooks of Bloomington and Diane (Dale) Brining of FL; brother, Darrell Dennis of Bloomington; and son-in-law, Josh Mool of Lexington.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heather and family- My heart goes out to all of you during these hard times, I'm so sorry for your loss. May you remember all of the good memories you shared with Darwin. Sending lots of love your way.
Traci Wells
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results