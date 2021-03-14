Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dave Swallow
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Dave Swallow

Dec. 29, 1960 - Mar. 12, 2021

LEROY - Dave Swallow, 60, of LeRoy passed away Friday March 12, 2021 in Fairview, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.

Dave was born December 29, 1960 in Champaign, IL to Carl Wesley and Myrna Flanagan Swallow. He married Carol Tippett March 23, 1984 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Survivors include: sons: Mark (Sarah) Swallow and Paul (Andrea) Dewasme; daughters: Carrie Kline, Erica (Jeff) Shutt, and Jessica (Tyler) Hari; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild; brother, Dan Swallow; sister, Chris (Randy) Dean; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Maternal and Paternal grandparents, aunt, uncle, and cousins.

Dave was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He had a tough exterior but all who knew him knew he was a big softy on the inside. He worked for Deans Bacon and Beef farm for over 30 years where he will be greatly missed. He often could be found drinking coffee at the LeRoy fertilizer plant before work. In his spare time, he loved to golf, make wreaths for his family, collect Jack Daniels memorabilia, and watch his grandchildren's activities.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about your loss of Dave...way to young! Many good memories with good friends in the sheep barn!!! With Deepest in your loss of Dave Dee
Dee Metzger
March 23, 2021
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Diane R Miles
March 16, 2021
Our condolences to the family. We will always miss Dave as our team mate in volleyball. He was a great guy and will truly be missed.
Bill and Debbie Huber
March 16, 2021
Dan, I am truly sorry for the loss of your brother Dan. I know he is in Heaven loony down and smiling at you. Your are in my prayers and I know he will be missed. God Bless.
Greg Beyer
March 14, 2021
Dan & Chris, So sorry to read about the loss of your brother. My sympathies to your whole family.
Susan Baker
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results