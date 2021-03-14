Dave Swallow

Dec. 29, 1960 - Mar. 12, 2021

LEROY - Dave Swallow, 60, of LeRoy passed away Friday March 12, 2021 in Fairview, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.

Dave was born December 29, 1960 in Champaign, IL to Carl Wesley and Myrna Flanagan Swallow. He married Carol Tippett March 23, 1984 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Survivors include: sons: Mark (Sarah) Swallow and Paul (Andrea) Dewasme; daughters: Carrie Kline, Erica (Jeff) Shutt, and Jessica (Tyler) Hari; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild; brother, Dan Swallow; sister, Chris (Randy) Dean; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Maternal and Paternal grandparents, aunt, uncle, and cousins.

Dave was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He had a tough exterior but all who knew him knew he was a big softy on the inside. He worked for Deans Bacon and Beef farm for over 30 years where he will be greatly missed. He often could be found drinking coffee at the LeRoy fertilizer plant before work. In his spare time, he loved to golf, make wreaths for his family, collect Jack Daniels memorabilia, and watch his grandchildren's activities.