Rev. David R. Baker
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL

Rev. David R. Baker

August 10, 1935 - Feb. 23, 2021

MINONK - Rev. David R. Baker, 85, of Minonk, passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021, 10:50 AM at Heritage Health, Minonk.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be planned. Inurnment will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, IN at a later date. Memorials may be directed the Preacher's Aid Society.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of arrangements.

David was born August 10, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to Norwood and Alice (Dillingham) Baker. He married Donna F. Breedlove on September 11, 1965 at the North United Methodist Church, Indianapolis. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2020.

Surviving are his two children: Linda Hauschild, of Noblesville, IN and Ross Baker, of Pontiac; three grandchildren: Brooke, Kirstie, and Eryka; and five great-grandchildren: Devin, William, Charlotte, Parker and Arya. His parents preceded him in death.

David received a bachelor's degree from the University of Indiana and a master's degree from Christian Theological Seminary. He had served as a Methodist pastor in the Southern Indiana conference of The United Methodist Church in 1988 and then moved to Illinois. He served there from 1990 to 2011. He served churches in Ashland, Griggsville, Flanagan and the Minonk area.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was a member of the Electric Railroads' Association.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.


Be the first to post a memory or condolences.