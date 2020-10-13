BLOOMINGTON - David E. Buerkett, 51, of Bloomington passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born on February 23, 1969 in Normal, IL a son of Daulton and Carol Foreman Buerkett.

Survivors include two sisters, Becky Meier of Normal; Kathleen Halcom of Bloomington; companion, Carole Buerkett of Bloomington; step-children, Monique Stokes; Michael Stokes; Mattias Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Buerkett.

David loved to volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears Fan.

The family would like to thank the ICU unit at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington for the care they provided to David.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bloomington. Pastor Josh Linton will officiate. Cremation will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bloomington or Midwest Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.