The Pantagraph
David E. Buerkett
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - David E. Buerkett, 51, of Bloomington passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born on February 23, 1969 in Normal, IL a son of Daulton and Carol Foreman Buerkett.

Survivors include two sisters, Becky Meier of Normal; Kathleen Halcom of Bloomington; companion, Carole Buerkett of Bloomington; step-children, Monique Stokes; Michael Stokes; Mattias Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Buerkett.

David loved to volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears Fan.

The family would like to thank the ICU unit at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington for the care they provided to David.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bloomington. Pastor Josh Linton will officiate. Cremation will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bloomington or Midwest Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Apostolic Pentecostal Church
, Bloomington, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Sorry to hear about David. His family lived around the block from us. We grew up together. Pam Boog Williams.
Pam Williams
October 13, 2020
The wife and I were sorry hear of Davids passing he helped us a lot with are mobile home are prayers thoughts go out to the family
Leslie Boswell
October 13, 2020
Remembering David sence Junior High... Parkside in Normal IL. He will be missed.
Jon Stark
October 13, 2020
We offer our blessings to you. Here from your cousins and Uncle Loren in California and Washington. May the Lord be with you.
Laura Barie Barbara Reeser daugther
October 13, 2020