David K. Franz

Jan. 12, 1936 - Jan. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - A celebration of life for David K. Franz will be held this Saturday, April 9, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church Normal. Visitation is at 2:00 p.m. and the service begins at 3:00 p.m. Friends and family will be invited to share memories at this time. Inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery will be private for family only. A gathering will follow the service. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church in lieu of flowers.