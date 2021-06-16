David R. Gardner

Dec. 6, 1957 - May 14, 2021

MORTON – David R. Gardner, 63, of Morton, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

He was born in 1957 in Lincoln, IL, to Richard and Mary (Wrage) Gardner.

Surviving are his mother, Mary Gardner of Morton; one brother, Mark Gardner, MD (Mary) of Deerfield, IL; one nephew, Wyatt Gardner of Deerfield, IL and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

His father preceded him in death just three days earlier on May 11, 2021.

David's resilient spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will take place at Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL at a later date.

Memorials may be made to PetSmart Charities.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.