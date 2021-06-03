David James Griggs

Aug. 5, 1974 - May 27, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - David James Griggs of Bloomington, IL died at 12:31 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

David was born August 5, 1974 in Bloomington to Willard James and Joyce M. Griggs.

David graduated from Bloomington High School in 1993. He loved country music, painting on canvas, singing gospel music at church and having coffee with friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kevin Griggs and grandparents William and Delora Stewart and Alvin and Hazel Griggs.

Those left to cherish his memory are three sisters: Katherine (Mac) Becton of TX, Karen (Richard) Alberts of AR and Kelly Griggs of Bloomington; one niece, Brittney (Austin) Lear of TX; several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church of God or The American Diabetes Association.