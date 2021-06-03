Menu
David James Griggs
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloomington High School

David James Griggs

Aug. 5, 1974 - May 27, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - David James Griggs of Bloomington, IL died at 12:31 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

David was born August 5, 1974 in Bloomington to Willard James and Joyce M. Griggs.

David graduated from Bloomington High School in 1993. He loved country music, painting on canvas, singing gospel music at church and having coffee with friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kevin Griggs and grandparents William and Delora Stewart and Alvin and Hazel Griggs.

Those left to cherish his memory are three sisters: Katherine (Mac) Becton of TX, Karen (Richard) Alberts of AR and Kelly Griggs of Bloomington; one niece, Brittney (Austin) Lear of TX; several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church of God or The American Diabetes Association.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 3, 2021.
Miss you more and more everyday
Kelly Griggs
January 12, 2022
My name is Robin I'm a female I new David griggs for quit awhile I new him at Phoenix tower first we said hi to each other talk few IV seen him in church he went to new beginnings like me he sang songs at the church he will be missed
Robin Warner
Friend
June 9, 2021
I didn´t know David at all but was dear friends with his mom Joyce, as we both worked at Kids Club West, back in the day.....If the apple doesn´t fall very far from the tree, I can only imagine that David was also a kind and caring individual, such as his mother... My condolences to the family. The reunion of Joyce and her son David, can´t help but bring a sense of peace to those who knew either or both...... God bless
Gail Henson
June 8, 2021
I lived at Phoenix tower when I met David griggs then I new him new beingings church I'm so sorry his gone
Robin E warner
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers to the family
Vickishannon
June 5, 2021
