David Dean "Gravy" Heavilin

Sept. 24, 1951 - Sept. 10, 2021

STRAWN - David Dean "Gravy" Heavilin, 69, of Strawn passed away at 3:08 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home in Strawn. His graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Strawn Cemetery in Strawn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Strawn Park. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.

David was born September 24, 1951 in Bloomington, IL. A son of George and Jessie (McRae) Heavilin. He married Trudy Jo Walton on October 16, 1975 in Paxton.

Surviving David is his wife of forty-seven years Trudy Heavilin of Strawn; their four children: Bridget Heavilin of Fairbury, Gena (Brian) Vernon of Strawn, Stacey Heavilin of Strawn and Ashdon Heavilin of Strawn; seven grandchildren: Wyatt, Shelby and Chase Vernon, Landon Collins, Ashdon Heavilin, and Summer and Raygen Huber; and his siblings: Delmar (Sharon) Heavilin of Gibson City, Dorothy Lilienthal of Carlock, Ray (Suzie) Heavilin of CA, Larry (Florence) Heavilin of LeRoy, Kenny (Sue) Heavilin of LeRoy, Tom (Sharon) Heavilin of Gibson City, Ralph Heavilin of Saybrook, Bev (Allen) Baker of Melvin, Roger (Teresa) Heavilin of Saybrook and Jerry of Sibley; sister-in-law Martha Heavilin; father-in-law Jack Walton; and many nieces and nephews that he shared many laughs with. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Donnie and Steve and a sister Betty Sue.

Gravy was currently employed at Caterpillar in Pontiac having been there for twenty-seven years as a grinding specialist. Gravy was Trudy's life, best friend, and partner for 47 special years, where you saw one you usually saw the other. They have three daughters and seven wonderful grandchildren of which each one held a special place and was always doing something with grandpa, whether mowing, gardening, chopping wood, golf cart rides, attending and watching ball games or projects around the house. When he did take time for himself you could bet, he was into a good book. Gravy not only had his grandchildren he also had his Caterpillar family some of whom called him Grandpa. For something so unexpected, to happen, it has left such a big hole in our hearts. He will forever be missed. We love you Dear, Dad, and Grandpa forever and always!